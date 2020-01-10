Commerce Will Consider New Duties On Steel Components

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 3:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will investigate whether steel parts imported from China, Germany, India and Italy that are used to make hydraulic pumps have been unfairly traded, the agency announced Thursday, following allegations from a group of U.S. companies. Commerce's probe will examine forged steel fluid end blocks from the four countries, which domestic producers have said are being sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices and illegally subsidized in their home markets. Petitions from the FEB Fair Trade Coalition filed with the government last year laid out the claims. The companies are seeking anti-dumping and countervailing duties on...

