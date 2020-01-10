PE Fund Floats Sorrento An Offer At Roughly $1B Valuation

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 3:38 PM EST) -- Sorrento Therapeutics said Friday it received an acquisition offer from an unnamed private equity fund to take on the majority or all of the biopharmaceutical company's outstanding shares for $7 apiece. The offer gives Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. a roughly $993 million valuation, based on Reuters' market capitalization data. Sorrento said it received the nonbinding offer on Thursday. The name of the fund was not disclosed in the announcement. Sorrento’s board "is carefully reviewing the proposal with the assistance of its advisors to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the company and its stockholders," the...

