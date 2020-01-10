Ill. Tax Dept. To Collect Privilege, Excise Taxes On Pot

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- The Illinois tax department will collect a cannabis cultivation privilege tax and a variable-rate excise tax on cannabis purchases based on potency under emergency rules released Friday, which implement 2019 legislation that legalized and provided for taxation of recreational cannabis. According to the rules released by the Illinois Department of Revenue, cannabis cultivators are liable for a 7% cultivation privilege tax on the gross receipts from the first sales of cannabis. A purchaser excise tax will also be imposed, with the rate going from 10% to 25% of the purchase price of the cannabis, depending on a product’s level of THC,...

