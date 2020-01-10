Deal Makers Head To JP Morgan Conference In Bullish Mood

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- Lawyers traveling to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, an annual networking gala among deal makers starting Monday that traditionally serves as a bellwether for the year’s outlook, are going in with bullish attitudes about acquisition opportunities and tempered optimism for capital raising. The more hopeful expectations stand in contrast to the angst heading into last year’s conference, which followed steep market sell-offs in late 2018 that clouded prospects for 2019. But last year turned out to be an active year anyway for capital markets and mergers activity, and 2020 is starting out with fewer dark clouds — at...

