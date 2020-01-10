DOJ Wants To Argue Against FTC In Qualcomm's Appeal

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is asking the Ninth Circuit for permission to support Qualcomm during oral arguments next month in the Federal Trade Commission's case against the company's licensing practices. Taking another step in opposing its sister antitrust agency's case, the DOJ's Antitrust Division on Thursday requested five minutes of time during the argument scheduled for Feb. 13. Qualcomm is seeking to nix an FTC enforcement action targeting its licensing of standard-essential patents for cellular technology. The move marks the latest development in a striking rift between the DOJ and FTC on key concerns surrounding SEPs. The Justice Department, with support...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS