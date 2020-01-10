Zimmer Wants Pa. Defective Hip Implant Case Tossed Again

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Medical device maker Zimmer urged a Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday to toss a woman's claim that she was injured by a prosthetic hip made by the company, but also argued the case should be split into two phases if it goes to trial. Zimmer previously convinced U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith to grant it summary judgment in Marilyn Adams' suit on the grounds that Adams had missed by a matter of days her two-year window to sue, but the Third Circuit reversed that decision, saying the statute of limitations matter was a question for a jury. With the case now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS