Jim Beam Rival's Lipstick Logo Gets No Love At 9th Circ.

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Friday of Johnny Love Vodka’s efforts to revive its lawsuit alleging lipstick logos on Jim Beam flavored vodkas infringe its trademark, saying she had the impression Johnny Love Vodka was a “failing product” before Jim Beam’s vodka ever hit the market. During a hearing in San Francisco, JL Beverage Co.’s counsel, Colin Christopher Holley of Watt Tieder Hoffar & Fitzgerald LLP, told a three-judge panel that his client’s Johnny Love Vodka sales dropped in 2011 once Beam Inc.’s Pucker flavored vodkas began “flooding the market with a very confusing mark.” But U.S. Circuit Judge Michelle...

