5th Circ. Ultra Petroleum Ruling Poses Key Debtor Question

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- On Nov. 26, 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held in Ultra Petroleum Corp. v. Ad Hoc Committee of Unsecured Creditors of Ultra Resources[1] that the U.S. Bankruptcy Code limits in certain respects the right of creditors to enforce contractual claims for a “make-whole” premium owed under a note agreement as the result of the debtor’s prepayment of the notes. The Ultra Petroleum case may ultimately lead to a decision addressing the unresolved questions of whether, and in what circumstances, a claim for a make-whole premium must be disallowed as “unmatured interest” under Section 502(b)(2) of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS