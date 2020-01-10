Up Next At High Court: 'Bridgegate,' Trademarks, Age Bias

Law360, Washington (January 10, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court will jump-start 2020 this week with oral arguments about the notorious New Jersey "Bridgegate" traffic scandal and more esoteric legal subjects like claim preclusion and pleading standards. Here's what to expect. The court will hear five oral arguments the week of Jan. 13, which marks the start of the first oral argument session of the new year following the justices' monthlong winter recess. The arguments will kick off Monday morning after the court releases its usual "orders list," announcing the actions it has taken in many of the cases that have been piling up in its absence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS