Illinois CFO Pleads Guilty To Stealing At Least $65M

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- An Illinois accountant pled guilty Friday to embezzling at least $65 million, admitting he stole millions of dollars from a Chicago family and its related businesses for whom he served as chief financial officer. Sultan Issa, 46, changed his plea Friday in Illinois federal court, copping to one count of wire fraud and agreeing to pay an as-yet-undetermined amount in restitution. The federal guidelines for his eventual sentence indicate a range of roughly 20 to 25 years in prison, prosecutors said during the hearing. "Simply, I lied to a lot of people and I stole their money," Issa told U.S. District...

