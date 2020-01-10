Google Parent's Embattled Top Atty Set To Depart

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:05 PM EST) -- The controversial chief legal officer of Google parent company Alphabet will be stepping down at the end of the month, the company confirmed Friday. David Drummond joined Google in 2002 before switching to the tech giant's parent company in 2015. The news of his departure comes less than two months after Google's two co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, announced they would be leaving their roles as CEO and president, respectively, of Alphabet. They were succeeded by Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Alphabet Chief Legal Officer David Drummond listens during a meeting of the Advisory Council to Google on the Right to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS