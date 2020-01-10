Kansas Escapes Injury Suit Over Lawmaker's Car Crash

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- A Kansas appeals court on Friday affirmed the dismissal of claims against the state in a suit accusing a state legislator of causing an auto collision on his way home after the end of the legislative session, saying he was not acting within the scope of his employment. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Kansas in a suit accusing Republican Rep. Michael Houser of negligently crossing a road’s center line and hitting a vehicle driven by James Long, causing the latter to suffer unspecified injuries. Long had argued the state was vicariously...

