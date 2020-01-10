Conn. Nurse Injured During Procedure Can’t Sue Patient

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- A Connecticut nurse who claims she was injured by a patient during a medical procedure can’t sue the patient for negligence, a state appeals court decided Friday, finding that a patient does not owe a duty of care to a health care provider during a procedure. A three-judge Appellate Court panel unanimously affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of patient William R. Bulkley in a suit alleging that he caused nurse Kateri Streifel to suffer multiple physical injuries after he attempted to sit up on an examination table and grabbed the nurse for support while falling back onto the table....

