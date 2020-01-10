Ruling Deferred On Bumble Bee Ch. 11 Incentive Bonuses

Law360, Wilmington (January 10, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Friday that she needed more time to consider proposals from canned seafood producer Bumble Bee after hearing arguments from the official committee of unsecured creditors in the distributor’s Chapter 11 case. During the hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said that decisions on Bumble Bee’s proposed post-petition key employee incentive plan and the application of a pre-petition annual incentive plan as it relates to three executives would come at a later date, though she agreed to approve the annual incentive plan in general Friday. The court said there was no objection to that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS