Ex-Manager Says Wawa Scapegoated Workers After Breach

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- A fired Wawa manager launched a class action Friday in Pennsylvania federal court accusing the convenience store chain of improperly cracking down on workers instead of addressing the full extent of a data breach that allegedly exposed employee Social Security numbers and other sensitive information. Donald Haviland, an attorney with Haviland Hughes representing ex-Wawa Inc. manager Shawn McGlade and his wife, said that increased scrutiny of company computers in the wake of the December data breach led to McGlade's termination for violating policies aimed at discouraging workers from filing for overtime. "Instead of trying to catch and prosecute the cybercriminals who...

