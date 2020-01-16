5 Key Issues Raised In Most CBD Product Class Actions

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- As popular as cannabis has become as a recreational and medicinal agent, that popularity and the nascent nature of the cannabis industry have created a difficult scenario whereby manufacturers and sellers of these products are being sued with increasing frequency. Without a doubt, the legal and regulatory landscape for cannabis is complex. Several dozen states have legalized marijuana for medicinal and/or recreational purposes, but marijuana remains a Schedule I drug at the federal level. The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 (more commonly known as the 2018 Farm Bill) removed hemp (defined as cannabis products containing less than 0.3% THC on a...

