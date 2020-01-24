Cybersecurity & Privacy Group Of The Year: Edelson

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- Edelson PC defeated Facebook’s bid to block a multibillion-dollar class action over the company’s face-scanning practices from going to trial and secured a $925 million verdict in a rare jury trial over robocalls, earning the plaintiffs powerhouse a place among Law360’s 2019 Cybersecurity & Privacy Practice Groups of the Year. The firm, which has nearly 30 attorneys working across three offices in Chicago and California, has long prided itself on its efficiency, tech savvy and privacy prowess. The past year was no different, with the plaintiffs class action heavyweight again finding itself in the thick of several significant privacy and cybersecurity...

