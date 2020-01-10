FAA Wants To Fine Boeing $5.4M Over 737 Max Wing Defects

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing a $5.4 million fine against Boeing for allegedly using substandard parts in the wings of 178 Boeing 737 Max airplanes, the agency announced Friday. The FAA sent a letter to Boeing saying that under federal regulations, the plane manufacturer is subject to a fine of about $33,000 per violation, but the agency is willing to accept payment of $5.4 million to settle the matter. Boeing has 30 days to respond before the FAA takes further action, the agency said. According to a statement from the administration, Boeing had been alerted by its suppliers that numerous...

