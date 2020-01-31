Class Action Group Of The Year: Edelson

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 3:19 PM EST) -- Edelson PC helped certify a class of 6 million Illinois residents in a case against Facebook for its facial recognition data collection and won a $925 million jury verdict on behalf of consumers suing a marketing company accused of unauthorized robocalls, landing the group among Law360's 2019 Class Action Practice Groups of the Year. The firm, made up of about 30 attorneys, mainly handles class action litigation and has been a part of landmark victories in the past year, including a case involving tech giant Facebook that has broad implications for privacy law. The case, In re Facebook Biometric Info Privacy Litigation, involves the...

