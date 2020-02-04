Class Action Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP helped a pair of Korean ramen companies beat a $500 million antitrust suit and secured a $20 million settlement for Uber to resolve independent contractor misclassification claims by drivers, landing it among Law360's 2019 Class Action Practice Groups of the Year. Gibson Dunn's successes can be attributed to the 130-year-old litigation powerhouse firm's “cutting edge” expertise in various class action “issues that cut across different industries,” according to Theane Evangelis, co-chair of the firm’s class action practice group. The unit has roughly 250 attorneys worldwide. “We’re dealing with novel issues that I’m happy to say we’re...

