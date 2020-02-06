Class Action Group Of The Year: Simmons Hanly

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 3:49 PM EST) -- Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC has been able to strike multimillion-dollar settlements against pharmaceutical giants including Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis, landing it a spot among Law360's 2019 Class Action Groups of the Year. Simmons Hanly’s class action group is part of the firm’s complex litigation department that handles a wide range of matters including opioid litigation, consumer fraud, product liability, car emissions, sex abuse and securities. The firm has approximately 15 attorneys who work on class action cases in its New York and Illinois offices. Paul Hanly Jr., a shareholder and head of the firm's class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS