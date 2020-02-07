Class Action Group Of The Year: Weil

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP negotiated a $120 million deal ending claims related to the Allen Stanford Ponzi scheme and scored a rare en banc victory in the Eleventh Circuit for insurers accused of improperly lowering car repair costs, earning the firm a spot among Law360’s 2019 Class Action Groups of the Year. Weil defended insurance broker Willis Towers Watson PLC from claims it helped Stanford, who was convicted for heading up the second largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, buy insurance policies that were hyped to investors. The firm made a splash within the class action world when a Fifth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS