Competition Group Of The Year: Robbins Geller

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 2:39 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP’s competition team locked a bevy of massive settlements this past year, including a $6.3 billion deal with Visa and Mastercard as well as a group of big banks over excessive swipe fees, and a $96 million settlement with financial firms over alleged market manipulation, landing the practice among Law360's 2019 Competition Groups of the Year. The group, which is helmed by San Diego-based partner David W. Mitchell, is known for doggedly hammering away at large corporations, regardless of the duration or cost of a case. “We’ll litigate as long as it takes,” Mitchell said, pointing...

