FTC, DOJ Release Long-Awaited Vertical Merger Guidelines

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission proposed their first new guidelines for so-called vertical mergers in some 36 years Friday, laying out what they perceive as the unique potential competitive perils, and benefits, of tie-ups between companies on different points in the supply chain. With the proposed vertical merger guidelines released for public comment late Friday, the DOJ and the FTC at the same time announced the withdrawal of the 1984 DOJ Non-Horizontal Merger Guidelines. "While many vertical mergers are competitively beneficial or neutral, both the department and the Federal Trade Commission have recognized for over 25...

