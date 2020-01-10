Law360's Pro Say: Impeachment Trials, Explained

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has been impeached, but what comes next is increasingly unclear as lawmakers squabble over the terms of a Senate trial that could potentially remove him from office. What is an impeachment trial supposed to look like? And how have they been arranged in the past? Joining us on the Pro Say podcast this week to walk us through what an upcoming Senate trial might look like is Norm Ornstein, a congressional expert and scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom...

