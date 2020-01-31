Real Estate Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 3:43 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn over the past year has done mega real estate deals for Related and Welltower and has also picked up significant work in the burgeoning Los Angeles studio sector, earning a spot among Law360’s 2019 Real Estate Practice Groups of the Year in the process. Leaders at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attribute the firm's "banner" real estate year to several factors, including concentrating harder on the studio market and seamlessly handling deals not only on the purchase and sale side, but also on development, finance and equity investment. “It was a banner year. It was our largest year by far. We’re...

