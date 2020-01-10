Maine Gov. Kills State-Sponsored Sports Betting Bill

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill that would have put Maine on the same course as 20 other states to legalize state-sponsored gambling on sporting events, both in person and online, according to a letter sent to Maine's legislature Friday. Citing the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association decision that wiped away a 1992 federal law that had blocked most states from legalizing state-sanctioned sports betting, Mills said Maine didn't need to be one of a number of states rushing to "pass laws that legalize, tax and regulate" the activity. "The Supreme Court said we could regulate...

