Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 1:01 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's sports and betting practice group was once again involved in some of the biggest legal issues spanning the sports and gaming industries, including steering a pair of gaming technology companies to a major win in a bet-the-industry case that challenged the reach of federal prosecutors, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Sports & Betting Groups of the Year. With more than 100 attorneys working across the country, Gibson Dunn’s sports law practice group has been at the forefront of the sports industry’s growth over the past decade by drawing on the firm's interdisciplinary approach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS