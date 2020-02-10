Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Hogan Lovells

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells handled some of the biggest transactions in U.S. sports last year, representing Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov as he sold the second half of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center for the record-setting sum of $3.5 billion and helping to secure new naming rights deals for the homes of the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco Giants, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360’s Sports and Betting Groups of the Year. Hogan Lovells is relatively unusual in that, while the firm has been working on sports-related deals for decades, the practice covers only about a dozen full-time lawyers of...

