Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Jenner & Block

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 3:15 PM EST) -- Ushering in the launch of the FOX Bet sports wagering platform, securing a win for FanDuel in a case over the use of former NCAA athletes’ names and statistics in the Indiana Supreme Court and chopping a three-year ban on fantasy sports leagues operating in Illinois are among the accomplishments that earned Jenner & Block a spot as one of Law360’s Sports and Betting Groups of the Year. The group, which comprises about 40 lawyers working in all five of the firm’s offices, including London, owes much of its success to the firm’s knowledge of the sports industry and how to...

