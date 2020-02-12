Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Orrick

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP last year continued to be a key architect of state-by-state legalization of sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to do so, while it also reached into sports litigation by defending the NCAA against concussion lawsuits, landing it on the list of Law360’s 2019 Sports & Betting Groups of the Year. Orrick has been looking to expand its influence in the industry with more than two dozen attorneys across multiple practice areas advising sports and betting industry clients, particularly with its public policy group, which has the firm once again at the center of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS