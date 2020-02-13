Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP handled some of the most important sports cases in the country over the past year, securing dismissal of a class action alleging that the NFL endangers players by distributing drugs to them and locking down a $209 million settlement between the NCAA and disgruntled college athletes, earning it a spot among Law360’s Sports Practice Groups of the Year. Skadden’s sports group is small relative to the firm’s 1,700 or so total attorney head count, consisting of a core group of roughly a half dozen attorneys that brings in lawyers from other parts of the...

