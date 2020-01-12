DOL Finalizes Overhaul Of FLSA Joint Employer Test

Law360 (January 12, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor issued a final rule Sunday updating the legal framework for analyzing whether workers are jointly employed by affiliated businesses under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The rule will be published in the Federal Register this week and take effect in mid-March. It finalizes a proposal unveiled last year and is one of several regulations governing joint employment that agencies within the Trump administration have recently pursued. “This final rule furthers President Trump’s successful, government-wide effort to address regulations that hinder the American economy and to promote economic growth,” Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said in a statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS