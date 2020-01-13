Yacht Club Denies Misleading Insurer Over Sunken Ship

Law360, London (January 13, 2020, 2:56 PM GMT) -- A yacht club suing its insurer for $14 million over a sunken ship has hit back at a suggestion that it misled underwriters about the make and value of the vessel, telling a London court that the insurer was well aware that it had been refurbished. Mega Yacht Club of Vanuatu Ltd. told the High Court in a filing on Jan. 10 that the ship's owner had told employees of Allied World Assurance Company Ltd. that his vessel had been completely overhauled before it was insured for $12.85 million in 2014. The yacht was built in 1997 but was essentially rebuilt in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS