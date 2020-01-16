Broker, Property Owner Get 9-Day Trial For £7M Dispute

Law360, London (January 16, 2020, 5:52 PM GMT) -- An insurance dispute over the liability for fire damage to a landmark building in Liverpool will head to trial next year, a judge ruled in a recent court order. Capital & Centric Ltd., the owner of the building, is suing Reich Insurance Brokers for the losses the company says it incurred after its insurer refused to cover damage caused to an art deco building known as Littlewoods. The broker breached its duty by not making sure the insurer was aware of previous break-ins at the property, according to the claim. The parties have been ordered to fix a January 2021 trial...

