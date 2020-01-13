Contractor Can't Kill €1M Loan Dispute, Consultant Says

Law360, London (January 13, 2020, 6:44 PM GMT) -- A loan specialist suing a U.K.-based luxury property developer for fees related to a $57 million loan facility denied Friday that one of its hired representatives who allegedly shirked his work could terminate their consultancy agreement. EMFC Loan Syndications LLP sued The Resort Group PLC for €1.02 million ($1.1 million) for unpaid fees and interest. The loan consultancy says that Resort Group tried to get out of their deal — in which EMFC worked with the developer's debt adviser, Investec Bank PLC, to carry out due diligence and provide a memorandum of information to potential lenders — but did not officially...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS