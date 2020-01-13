UK Supreme Court Swears In President, New Justice

Law360, London (January 13, 2020, 1:49 PM GMT) -- Justice Robert Reed was sworn in as Britain's most senior judge on Monday, replacing Justice Brenda Hale as president of the Supreme Court after she retired this month. Justice Reed, who has sat on the Supreme Court since February 2012, is the fourth judge to take the position of president since the court opened in 2009. Judge Nicholas Hamblen was also promoted at the same from the Court of Appeal to become a justice of the Supreme Court. The appointments fill the vacancy left by Justice Hale, who retired on Jan. 10. She was the first woman to serve in the role,...

