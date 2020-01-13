Qatar Move To Steer Biz To Barclays There 'In Black & White'

Law360, London (January 13, 2020, 5:05 PM GMT) -- There is clear evidence that Qatar tried to steer business toward Barclays after it struck a controversial side deal with the country that prosecutors allege was used to hide payments linked to emergency fundraising, a former bank executive told a jury on Monday. Roger Jenkins, former head of Middle East investment business at Barclays, spoke as he was being cross-examined for a sixth day by Serious Fraud Office prosecutor Edward Brown QC at London’s Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey. Jenkins is on trial alongside Barclays’ former wealth boss Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath, its head of European financial...

