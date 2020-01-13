UK Watchdog's Probe Into KPMG Audit Of Carillion Delayed

Law360, London (January 13, 2020, 1:02 PM GMT) -- The Financial Reporting Council has said it has delayed its decision on whether to bring enforcement action against KPMG for audits of collapsed British construction giant Carillion PLC because of the “scale and complexity” of the investigation. The audit regulator had initially set a deadline of this month to complete its investigation into work done by KPMG on the financial statements of Carillion. (AP) The watchdog should have completed its investigation this month — two years after launching the probe into auditing work carried out by the Big Four firm between 2013 and 2017 — but is now due to wrap...

