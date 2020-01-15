Citadel Securities Sues Rival Over Trade Secrets Theft Claims

Law360, London (January 15, 2020, 3:36 PM GMT) -- Market-maker Citadel Securities is suing a London rival and five of its executives in the High Court over allegations they stole a secret trading strategy that cost the company more than $100 million to develop. Citadel Securities (Europe) Ltd. says that GSA Capital Partners LLP gained access to confidential information while attempting to hire one of its senior traders, according to the particulars of a claim recently made available. GSA Capital, a London-based hedge fund, obtained trade secrets during the recruitment process by communicating exclusively on WhatsApp messages and texts to hide all traces of the plan, the document states....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS