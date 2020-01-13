Macfarlanes Helps Hollyport Clinch $1B Secondaries Fund

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 2:37 PM EST) -- Hollyport Capital, a London-based private equity shop focused on acquiring interests in PE funds on the secondary market, has clinched its seventh secondaries fund after raising $1 billion from limited partners, according to a statement from Hollyport legal adviser Macfarlanes LLP. The closing of the $1 billion fund, announced by Marcfarlanes, was confirmed to Law360 by John Carter, a managing partner for Hollyport in London. According to Carter, the fund was finalized Dec. 31, and Hollyport did not issue an official news release. Hollyport, formed in 2006, has offices in London and New York. The firm targets portfolios of legacy private...

