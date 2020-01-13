Brookfield Renewable Makes $3.9B Play For TerraForm Power

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 1:15 PM EST) -- Brookfield Renewable, led by Cravath, said Monday it is looking to buy out the shares of TerraForm Power it does not already own, in a deal that values the renewable energy company's stock at $3.9 billion. The union of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Terraform Power Inc. would lay the groundwork to create one of the largest pure-play renewable power companies while also simplifying its structure, Brookfield Renewable said. “We believe this transaction will create significant value for investors in both companies through a simplified corporate structure and continued sponsorship from Brookfield Asset Management,” Sachin Shah, Brookfield Renewable CEO, said in...

