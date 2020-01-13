R1 RCM To Buy Health Care Tech Co. For $190M

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 1:24 PM EST) -- Patient billing management service R1 RCM Inc. announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire SCI Solutions Inc., a provider of scheduling and patient access solutions, for $190 million in cash. R1, formerly known as Accretive Health Inc., is one of the most prominent suppliers of “revenue cycle management” to hospitals and said in Monday’s announcement that the SCI acquisition will enable care providers to expand their “digital front door strategies” for patients and improve operating efficiency. SCI’s platform provides consumer self-scheduling and provider order facilitation services, which support more than 94,000 providers and 1,200 facilities that comprise $225 billion in...

