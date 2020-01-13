High Court Won't Hear Ukraine's Petition In $112M Award Fight

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- Ukraine's challenge of a ruling rejecting its sovereign immunity defense in litigation to enforce a $112 million arbitral award issued to a Russian oil company ended Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case. The justices denied the country's certiorari petition, in which it had argued that an underlying decision by the D.C. Circuit rejecting its sovereign immunity defense in the case had made it "open season on sovereigns" in the District of Columbia. The litigation was filed by PAO Tatneft, which won the underlying award after its investment in Ukraine's largest refinery was seized. Tatneft is...

