Justices Invite Gov’t To Weigh In On Special Immigrant Status

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the federal government on Monday for input on whether to toss a Kentucky high court’s ruling that state courts do not have to investigate an immigrant minor’s eligibility for lawful permanent residency. In a brief order, justices invited the solicitor general to weigh in on a case in which Nelida Maribel Diaz Juarez, a Guatemalan teenager, was told by a family court that it would be in her best interests to return to her home country. Juarez is seeking to overturn the Supreme Court of Kentucky’s June decision that family courts do not have to evaluate...

