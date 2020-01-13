High Court Won't Hear Oracle v. Rimini Copyright Case Again

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- Less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on a long-running copyright case pitting Oracle against an unauthorized tech support service called Rimini Street Inc., the justices have refused to hear the case for a second time. The high court on Monday denied a petition for certiorari filed by Rimini, which wanted the justices to overturn a ruling by the Ninth Circuit last year that said Oracle was entitled to an injunction against the smaller company. The denial came just 10 months after the high court sided with Rimini on a different issue in the same lawsuit, overturning...

