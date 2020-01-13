Woman Slams Zimmer's Bid To Shake Off Hip Implant Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- A woman suing Zimmer over an allegedly defective hip implant urged a Pennsylvania federal court on Saturday not to split off for trial a statute-of-limitations issue that has become a key battleground in the case following a circuit court’s involvement. Marilyn Adams is suing Zimmer over a prosthetic hip she received in 2011 and which she says shed metal debris into her body. Her case was dismissed in 2018 but revived last year after the Third Circuit said a jury would have to decide when Adams “reasonably should have known” that the implant was causing her continued trouble with her hip....

