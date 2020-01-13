Meatpackers Push To Ditch Cattle Ranchers' Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- A group of meatpackers facing a recently consolidated class action suit by ranchers accusing them of scheming to drive down beef prices has urged a Minnesota federal judge to toss the suit, saying it fails to establish that the processors coordinated to reduce the volume of cattle slaughtered. Numerous ranchers claim that the meat buyers worked in lockstep to depress demand for cattle by cutting purchases and slaughter amounts, thus knocking down beef prices overall. In July, multiple suits against packers including Tyson Foods Inc. and Cargill Inc. were consolidated in Minnesota federal court, and since then the defendants have tried to...

