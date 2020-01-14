What To Look For In The US-China 'Phase One' Trade Deal

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- As the U.S. and China sign their preliminary trade agreement Wednesday, focus will turn to the deal’s previously unseen rules and enforcement provisions to determine whether it can deliver the sweeping reforms touted by the Trump administration. The two countries reached what they described as a “phase one” trade agreement in mid-December after nearly three years of bitter tension fueled by waves of hefty tariffs on one another’s goods, but the text has thus far remained sealed pending a legal scrub. The White House has already said the deal forces China to make a number of commitments regarding intellectual property, agricultural market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS