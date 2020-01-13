Cleveland Cavs' Owner Appeals Tax On 3rd-Party Ticket Sales

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- The owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and their arena has appealed an Ohio commercial activity tax assessment on ticket sales of third-party events to the state Board of Tax Appeals, arguing that the arena’s renters should owe the tax. Cavaliers Holdings LLC, which owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena, says it should not owe tax on the sales of tickets for third-party events. (AP) Cavaliers Holdings LLC appealed a $110,315 tax assessment Friday, crying foul over Tax Commissioner Jeffrey A. McClain’s determination that gross receipts from the ticket sales were attributable to the company instead of...

